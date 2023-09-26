Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United all tipped to go down by talkSPORT presenter Simon Jordan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TalkSPORT presenter and former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has tipped all three clubs promoted to the Premier League, Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United, to go straight back down again this season.

The trio have taken a point each so far this term, as the Hatters got their top flight campaign up and running by drawing 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday thanks to Carlton Morris’s second half penalty.

Despite receiving £100m for reaching the highest tier of English football, Town spent under a fifth of it on their squad when bringing in 12 players over the summer, as owners 2020 have quite rightly allocated around £25m for a new stadium at Power Court, while having to use almost £15m of it upgrading Kenilworth Road to the requirements of the new division.

Luton got their first point on the board against Wolves on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

It has been a different story for the Clarets, shelling out £19.5m on goalkeeper James Trafford, with the Blades able to sign Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer for £18.5m as well, as giving his opinion on the Hatters’ chances of remaining at this level, Jordan said: “Luton, that’s a very different animal, I’m not being patronising or condescending, they’re a wonderful football club and their story is remarkable, but they’ve not spent any money.

"They’ve built a new stand, they won’t get mind getting relegated and coming back up again or giving themselves an opportunity again next year.

"I like the boy Carlton Morris, I think he’s a decent player, they'll huff and they’ll puff, but these three football clubs that have come up will be in my view very, very susceptible to all three getting relegated, for different reasons.

Former Nottingham Forest player Martin O’Neill, who managed Leicester City, Aston Villa, Sunderland and the Republic of Ireland, didn’t want to rule out the Hatters chance of staying up just yet, but knows a first win is needed to give their survival hopes a huge boost.

He added: “The problem is the longer you go without winning a game the harder it becomes

“Luton came up through the play-offs, so they had less time to prepare, get themselves right.

"They didn’t have any money to spend and I think those managers who did a terrific job in getting those sides up should get time

"We're looking at a league where each one has got a point on the board, the minute you can get three points on the board, regardless of how you get them, it suddenly gives you an enormous lift.

"It gives you a chance and when some of those other sides have only got four or five points, you’re not that far off them.