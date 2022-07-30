Luton can't break through against Blues as they are held to an opening day stalemate

Town defender Gabe Osho slides in to dispossess Birmingham striker Troy Deeney

Luton's struggles in front of goal against Birmingham City continued this afternoon as they were held to a stalemate during their opening Championship contest of the season.

Last term saw the Hatters handed a 5-0 hammering on home soil, before falling to a 3-0 defeat at St Andrew's, as although this time the outcome was far better, gaining a point, try as they might, Nathan Jones' side were unable to complete what would have been a deserved victory, drawing yet another blank.

The Town chief handed three debuts to his summer signings, on-loan Nottingham Forest keeper Ethan Horvath starting, along with Luke Freeman and Carlton Morris.

Matt Macey and Cauley Woodrow were named on the bench, with Alfie Doughty, Reece Burke and Luke Berry all missing out due to injuries.

Town, with Freeman picking up some good positions, began positively, the midfielder tricking his way past three players to produce some gasps from the home faithful, creating the first opening when James Bree's free kick was cleared by the legs of John Ruddy, Jordan Clark lashing a decent opportunity over the top from the edge of the box.

Luton went close again on 10 minutes as Allan Campbell won the ball with a typically strong challenge allowing Clark to spring Freeman away, the midfielder impudently turning his man and seeing a scuffed shot require a fingertip save from the experienced Ruddy, who was to prove a real thorn in Town's side for the rest of the encounter.

A clever short corner routine from the Hatters with 20 on the clock saw Freeman found in space inside the area, but his connection wasn't true and cleared away.

Midway through the half, City had their first real opening after Luton gifted possession away from a throw, Juninho Bacuna bulldozing his way through and despite a definite hint of handball from the midfielder, was allowed to carry on, dragging off target.

Buoyed by their mini spell of possession, the visitors then somehow managed to feed an overlapping and unmarked Maxime Colin on the half hour, but his shot was straight at Horvath, who then had to punch a dangerous corner away from underneath his own crossbar.

With Town winning the ball back high up once more, Bree tried his luck from 25 yards, his attempt bouncing tamely wide though.

The hosts had an even better chance just before the break, Elijah Adebayo setting partner Morris free, but the former Barnsley forward opted to cut inside his man rather than go for goal, which meant when he did pull the trigger, City had men back to charge down.

Horvath continued to look solid in his work between the posts for Luton, readjusting his body well to claim Przemyslaw Placheta's 22-yard swirling snapshot that threatened to catch him out.

After the break, Luton almost made the dream start, Morris glancing Bell's cross wide, before on-loan Norwich winger Placheta escaped Bree's attentions, only to volley into the ground and straight at Horvath.

Back came Luton, Freeman taking aim from 25 yards, narrowly missing with Ruddy at full stretch, while Blues also went close, Marc Roberts causing some problems from a corner and Bacuna, clearly City’s most dangerous outlet, firing into the side-netting.

With 55 gone, Morris almost opened the scoring in exquisite fashion, released by Campbell, he outpaced Auston Trusty, moving the ball on to his favoured left foot and bending an effort that was only inches wide.

Moments later, Morris trusted his right foot this time, but the experienced Ruddy was equal to his 20-yarder.

Another good burst by Freeman saw Clark with a cleverly weighted for the dashing Bree, who picked out Campbell, his close range shot bouncing away off a last-ditch block, as despite Blues’ time-wasting tendencies, their desire to protect Ruddy’s goal couldn’t be questioned.

Looking for the win, Jones brought on Woodrow and Harry Cornick with 20 minutes remaining, Town almost getting the goal their play deserved, Ruddy diving on the ball under pressure from Campbell after yet another raid down the right by Bree.

Woodrow almost marked his first Luton appearance in over a decade in style, teed up by Clark, only to put his shot again straight at Ruddy, whose handling, as it had been all afternoon, remained secure.

He was almost beaten with eight minutes left when some sloppy play out of defence by the visitors was pounced on by Campbell who sent fellow replacement Harry Cornick away.

The sub was able to find space for the shot, his curler looking like it would beat finally beat the former Norwich and Wolves stopper, only to fly just the wrong side of the post.

Blues them almost snatched a winner that would have been desperately undeserved, centre half Roberts left unmarked to plant his header beyond Horvath, but thankfully into the stands.

Woodrow’s hooked volley in stoppage time required clearing from two City defenders, as try as they might, Town weren’t able to find a way through, held to a goalless draw on opening day.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, James Bree, Amari'i Bell, Gabe Osho, Sonny Bradley (C), Dan Potts, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Luke Freeman (Cauley Woodrow 70), Carlton Morris (Harry Cornick 70), Elijah Adebayo (Cameron Jerome 84).

Subs not used: Matt Macey, Tom Lockyer, Henri Lansbury, Dion Pereira.

Blues: John Ruddy, Maxime Colin, Marc Roberts, Auston Trusty. Ryan Woods, Juninho Bacuna, Troy Deeney (C Lukas Jutkiewicz 78), Scott Hogan, Przemyslaw Placheta (Jordan Graham 83), Jordan James, Dion Sanderson.

Subs not used: Neil Etheridge, George Friend, Jonathan Leko, Jobe Bellingham, Alfie Chang.

Referee: Graham Scott.

Booked: Bacuna 35, Sanderson 50, Woods 90.