Luton caretaker has no idea what his future holds after 'unique' exit for boss Edwards

Trollope admits it was emotional to see former chief depart

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more

Hatters caretaker boss Paul Trollope has no idea what the immediate future holds for him after manager Rob Edwards left the club on Thursday.

The former Bristol Rovers and Cardiff chief took the club’s FA Cup third round defeat against Nottingham Forest yesterday, helped by Richie Kyle and Mick Harford too, Town suffering an 11th straight away defeat, losing 2-0. With Luton now looking to bring in a new manager ahead of their next Championship contest at home to Preston North End this weekend, asked about what’s happening in his own future, Trollope, who joined the club as an assistant back in November 2022, said: “I don't know is the answer.

“The remit was the three days. I’ve loved my time here, I loved working with Rob, it’s a special place, it’s a special club, it’s a unique club, one that I've found a big connection to, so we’ll see, we’ll see. Our remit was two days training, take the game, which we’ve done. It's been a long three days if I’m totally honest and just a mass of mixed emotions, adrenaline of the game and pride in the performance. I’m disappointed in losing and that’s not even going into the two days previous, so I’ll have a day off and have a breather.”

Luton caretaker boss Paul Trollope - pic: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Trollope was facing the media for the second time in the space of a few days, having discussed Edwards’ departure on Friday afternoon, as he admitted it had been a unique and hugely emotional experience seeing the manager who had brought Premier League football to Kenilworth Road depart. He continued: “I think emotional is the right word.

"It’s been a tough week, a tough couple of days, a difficult situation for everyone here. The success and the memories that we built over the last two years, make it stronger, make the feelings stronger, make the emotions stronger. It’s been tough, I think it’s quite a unique situation as mutual consent doesn’t usually mean mutual consent, but this time it does, so it’s quite different to a normal parting of ways. I’ve never seen anything like it in my career and the emotions for everyone was strong.

“We have to use that moving forward. I think Luton is built on that, built on that spirit, togetherness and a resilience in adversity and we’re going through a tough moment, we can't hide from that. We've not won enough games of football, the margins are so small especially in the last four games. Everyone's seen, all the results could have gone a very, very different way, they didn't, so in this moment it’s tough.

"It’s been tough on the pitch and this week it’s a change so it’s a tough situation to deal with. We had to clear our minds quickly, as always in these situations, football goes on, life goes on. Everyone who's worked with him, staff and players have got a huge amount of respect for Rob, as a manager, a leader, but mostly as a human being, what he brought to everyone. So we dealt with that and we spoke about it.”

Trollope also felt that it wasn’t just Edwards who had to take the blame for Town’s poor run of form this term, having lost 15 of their 26 games to date, sitting just two places above the drop zone. He added: “We’re a close knit staff, the office is unique here. It’s very shared and it’s a very collective staff. There’s a big unity amongst the staff and the players, so we’ve all shared it, we all share the responsibility of why this has happened as well.

"We’ve tried many different things, I think we’ve shown some really good resilience when things have gone against us, so it’s been tough. As a staff we have tried everything to support Rob, make it right and get it right together, but unfortunately the results in the end weren’t quite there. It wasn't for the lack of trying or leadership or inspiration, really fine margins. It could have been very different but we have to manage those fine margins and win games. With Ron, we fought together and everyone showed a huge emotion of losing such an inspirational man and a leader.”