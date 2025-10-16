Luton CEO doesn't think Town fans should be 'too hard' on ex-boss Bloomfield

Former Wycombe chief was relieved of his duties at Kenilworth Road recently

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet doesn’t think Town’s fans should be ‘too hard’ on former boss Matt Bloomfield after he lost his job at Kenilworth Road recently.

The 41-year-old had been appointed as Rob Edwards’ successor back in January, leaving promotion-chasing Wycombe Wanderers to take over a Hatters side sitting 20th in the Championship table, although they dropped into the bottom three before his opening 0-0 draw against Preston North End, as he took eight games to finally register a victory, losing five of them, before finally beating Portsmouth 1-0 on home soil.

A 4-0 defeat at Burnley followed, although Town finally showed some of the fighting spirit needed in their battle against the drop as they went on a run of five wins and three draws from nine matches, including three victories in a row which gave then a huge chance of staying up on the final day of the season, an opportunity they then blew, embarrassingly so too, conceding five goals in just over an hour, beaten 5-3 at West Bromwich Albion on the final day.

With huge surgery to the squad in the summer, Luton then got off to an okay start in League One in terms of results, with four wins from their first six fixtures, but performance bar the 3-0 win at Burton Albion weren't exactly getting tongues wagging. A 3-2 defeat at home to Plymouth Argyle in early September, the visitors playing almost the entire second half with 10 men, started the downward spiral, as the Hatters were beaten 3-1 at Lincoln City which saw the visiting fans turn on Bloomfield and their players.

Although they recovered to beat Doncaster Rovers 1-0 and hit back from 2-0 down to draw at Blackpool with an injury time leveller from Gideon Kodua, they were then defeated 2-0 at Stevenage which saw a furious away end chanting for the manager to leave once more. That then happened the following Monday, as Bloomfield left Luton with a record of 12 wins, seven draws and 14 defeats from his 33 matches at the helm, a win percentage ratio of around 36 percent.

Despite those stats, Sweet, speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio, felt that Bloomfield’s time at the helm wasn’t all bad, even if it had come to a point where a change was needed, saying: “It's such a fine line between success and failure. You can pick out elements and Matt never really got to a place where he was really playing the football he really wanted to play and that’s no fault of his, no fault of really the football club's, no fault of the players, I think it's just one of those. A lot of it is about timing, I think had we taken a point from the last game of the season last year, things would be perhaps different.

"He showed in a 10-game run actually that we were very, very capable in the Championship under Matt’s stewardship for that period of time, so I don't think we should be too hard on Matt at all, because he put every single ounce of effort, of his might, into this. The pressure was intense really at times over the last few weeks and I think everyone can feel it, players, it's where mistakes come from. This is where seemingly players don't necessarily try, but the players care, the players absolutely care, the players are putting in everything they can. I think we all lost a little bit of identity and again with no blame on anyone in particular, it was just the right time for a fresh challenge.”

Luton certainly got that with the appointment of former England and Arsenal star Jack Wilshere on Monday, with the national media in attendance for his maiden press conference as the 33-year-old was unveiled in what is his first steps as a number one. Having been with Luton when aged just eight, before the Gunners quickly recognised his undoubted talent and took him to the Emirates Stadium, where he went on to win two FA Cups and 34 caps for his country, Sweet feels that his connection to Bedfordshire will lead to a special atmosphere when introduced to the Kenilworth Road crowd ahead of his first match in charge against Mansfield on Saturday.

He added: “Jack’s so humble and said a few times that he doesn't really want his playing career to interfere too much with his coaching career, you can’t avoid it. Jack Wilshere is a legendary player and because he started his life at Luton, we’ve already taken a little bit more interest in that career. He was a very, very special footballer and I think everybody who’s going to see him on Saturday is going to remember that Jack Wilshere and so when he does come out on Saturday, I'm sure there is going to be a little bit of an excitement and buzz and a little bit of pride as well.

"Pride is really important here. We've got someone who’s intrinsically connected to the town, intrinsically connected to this football club, feels that he owes the football club a little bit. I think we're blessed, we’re really lucky to have someone of his calibre that's going to come in and help us get back up but with a genuine authenticity of him feeling belonging to here.”