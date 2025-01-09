Luton CEO reveals unacceptable form was behind 'tough' call to part company with Edwards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatters will be looking for a new manager

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet admitted the club’s unacceptable form, particularly away from home, meant Town’s board had to make the difficult decision to part company with manager Rob Edwards by mutual consent this afternoon.

The Hatters had been tipped by many to challenge for a way back to the Premier League after suffering top flight relegation last term, but a disappointing run of results has seen them languishing in the lower reaches of the Championship, just two points off the bottom three. Although Luton’s efforts at Kenilworth Road had been okay, winning four from six recently, on the road it is a different story, Town losing 10 matches in a row as they close in on an unwanted club record.

Social media was awash with speculation yesterday that Luton had parted company with their manager, but it wasn’t until this afternoon that the news became official, as giving the club’s reasons, Sweet told the club’s official website: “As with all decisions to part company with a manager, this has been a tough decision to arrive at, together with Rob, who has conducted himself with great professionalism and dignity throughout his two years at the club, and again this week as we have genuinely come to a mutual conclusion.

Rob Edwards has left Luton by mutual consent - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

“Rob has given us some of our greatest days to celebrate as Hatters. Those two barnstorming derby victories at Kenilworth Road, the play-off final at Wembley and our season in the Premier League will live with us forever and in doing so Rob has earned himself a legendary status. Results this season, especially away from home, have clearly not been acceptable and while we have supported Rob and his team in every possible way, we all felt that action was required to rectify this with 20 league matches still to play.

“It is typical of Rob’s humility that he also recognised this himself and leaves not just as a former manager, but as a trusted friend who has left his mark on every player and member of staff. Rob and his family will always be welcome visitors to Kenilworth Road. The door is always open. On behalf of the board, I would like to give him our heartfelt thanks for two years of tireless work and so many memories, wishing him every success for his future career.”