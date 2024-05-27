Luton chief admits he couldn't promise regular first team football to 'brilliant' Berry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Midfielder to move on after seven years at Kenilworth Road

Luton boss Rob Edwards admitted that not being able to offer midfielder Luke Berry the regular first team football he had been hoping for was behind the decision not to take up the option on extending his contract for an eighth season at Kenilworth Road.

The 30-year-old has been an immensely popular player amongst Hatters fans since joining the club back in 2017 when Luton were still in League Two. He went on to play a big part in the club’s three promotions, netting 26 goals in 184 matches, as although he played 20 times this season, only started four games, the Premier League matches with Spurs and Manchester City, plus the League Cup ties against Gillingham and Exeter City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berry still managed to find the net twice, including a last minute equaliser against Nottingham Forest at Kenilworth Road which was up there as one of the moments of the season, as he became the first Town player to score in the top four divisions of English football. The campaign before saw the ex-Cambridge player feature in 27 matches, but just six of them from the opening whistle, with four of those in the Championship, also scoring in Luton’s penalty shoot-out success over Coventry City.

Town midfielder Luke Berry is leaving Luton next month - pic: Liam Smith

Although Town could have extended his deal, it was decided he would move away from Kenilworth Road this summer, with Charlton Athletic, now managed by former boss Nathan Jones, who originally signed him seven years ago, already linked with landing his signature. Discussing Berry’s decision to leave Bedfordshire, Edwards said: “Bez is someone I have so much respect for.

"He hasn’t played as much as he’d have wanted to, and he wants to play football, we all know that. I can’t promise him that every single week. We’ve had some good, honest chats. I love him and want what’s best for him as well. He came on and scored a penalty in the play-off final, so we’ll always remember that, but he’s been brilliant this season when called upon and chipped in with important moments.