Luton chief admits is was a 'gamble' to bring defender back ahead of Reading victory

Town boss Nathan Jones admitted it was something of a gamble to bring back skipper Sonny Bradley for the 1-0 win over Reading on Saturday that ensured the Hatters will be part of the Championship play-offs this season.

The 30-year-old had only just returned to the side in early April after almost three months out with two groin operations and catching Covid for a third time, before being sent off in the 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest which ruled him out of the trip to Cardiff City on Easter Monday.

Bradley then came back against Blackpool, but hurt his ankle in the first period while completing a routine back header to keeper Harry Isted, and eventually had to be replaced in the second half.

It saw the captain miss the 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Fulham on Monday evening, when Town were torn apart by a ruthless display from the champions.

One of five changes made by Jones for the home clash with the Royals though, Bradley was restored to the heart of Luton’s back three Reece Burke and Kal Naismith either side of him, as Tom Lockyer and Dan Potts dropped to the bench.

He gave an excellently assured display too, particularly the second period when the visitors looked for an equaliser, producing some dominant clearing headers, taking a whack to the face in the process.

Bradley also made one magnificent block on Reading skipper Michael Morrison who appeared certain to make it 1-1 late in the game, throwing himself in the way of a fierce drive to deflect it behind for a corner.

Speaking about his decision, Jones said: “It was a gamble playing Bradley as Lockyer didn’t do anything wrong, although we all did something wrong as we got done seven, but on the whole, he didn’t too much wrong.

“We thought to have our captain back, a bit of stature, but it was a big call, sometimes you have big calls.”

It wasn’t just the skipper who was back from injury, as James Bree, Jordan Clark and Allan Campbell all returned to the side, giving the Hatters a huge boost in their upcoming play-off semi-final with Huddersfield Town.

Luton will still be hoping top scorer Elijah Adebayo can make it back to fitness as well, with Jones adding: “It was good to have Jordan Clark, Allan Campbell, James Bree back, Harry Cornick came back in, so it just gave us a little bit of a lift and it gives us bodies.

“We had some options to come off the bench as we brought Snods (Robert Snodgrass), we brought Ade (Admiral Muskwe) off the bench and Hylts (Danny Hylton).