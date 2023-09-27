Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards admitted it was a huge blow to learn he will be without Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga for a sustained period of time after he suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 23-year-old was Town’s big signing on transfer deadline day earlier this month, penning a season-long loan from the Gunners, who had paid around £15m for him back in July 2021.

Having started alongside Marvelous Nakamba in the 1-0 defeat at Fulham, while keeping his place against Wolves, Lokonga was due to have a key role for Luton this term, particularly away from home in the Premier League, with Edwards looking to operate his preferred double pivot formation to allow the Hatters to soak up pressure on their travels.

Albert Sambi Lokonga will be sidelined for the next few months - pic: Alex Broadway/Getty Images

However, the Belgian international revealed on Instagram yesterday afternoon that he would be out for a ‘couple of months’, and when asked for an update following Town’s 1-0 Carabao Cup exit at Exeter last night, Edwards said: “Sambi made a real positive start to his life at Luton Town, two real good performances so it’s a real shame for him first and foremost as he wanted to come and perform, play games.

“He was going to have the opportunity to do that with us and it's a real shame to be missing him now for a period of time.

“It could be a while, we’ll have to see.

"We’re disappointed for him as he made a great start and he's a really good player.

“It’s a tough one but it happens, it’s part of life, part of football.

"It gives someone else an opportunity and they're going to have to step in so that’s what will happen.”

Edwards also admitted there was a slight concern over skipper Tom Lockyer, who was missing from the trip to St James Park, adding: “With us missing Sambi then we couldn’t really take a risk on Marv, that’s why he wasn’t involved.

“Locks was having a scan today, he was just feeling something.