Luton chief admits places are up for grabs ahead of Blackburn trip

Hatters chief Graeme Jones has told his players that places will be ‘up for grabs’ after their disappointing 3-0 defeat at home to Hull City at the weekend.

The Luton chief had selected the same 11 that started Town’s previous Championship encounter, a 3-2 loss at QPR, for the visit from the Tigers on Saturday.

However, after seeing his team concede two goals late on to cap a disappointing second half display, Jones could look at making changes for Saturday’s trip to Blackburn Rovers.

He said: “There’s competition for places.

“When you get beat at home like that, you have to look at the whole group.

“The team has been quite consistent, it’s been rewarded on its merits, on how they’ve competed in the seven Championship games, Saturday was the eighth.

“But there’s places up for grabs, I can assure you.

“My job is to pick the best 18 and football will make those decisions, like they made the decisions on Saturday.

“I’m just an assessor of football, I was an assessor of Saturday and we’ll see where we're at.”

When asked if a player like George Moncur, who looked lively after coming on against Hull on Saturday is in the reckoning for a start, Jones added: "They all are, I’m assessing everybody.

"George has contributed in the games, but I’m assessing every single player at the minute."