Luton chief admits players will be moved on as he looks to add during transfer window

Hatters boss Graeme Jones admits that some players will be moved on as he looks to add to his squad ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup trip to Bournemouth.

The Town chief can now bolster the ranks at Kenilworth Road with the January transfer window opening and will aim to do that with loan additions to begin with.

He will then attempt to trim the squad to make room for further new faces, although any permanent arrivals are likely to come as the month progresses.

Jones said: “There’ll be an element of that (seeing players leave), I’m definitely in that position.

“I’m hoping initially to get a couple in and then try to wheel and deal a bit, I think everyone in football can see that we need some new energy.

“It’s to help the boys, the boys have given everything they’ve got, but they’re just a bit short at the moment.

"Towards the end we might have to wheel and deal a bit, it’s just where we are.

I need favours, because it will be within our budget and I’ve got to get to work on that now.

"Mick Harford (head of recruitment) and Kevin Reeves (chief scout), we’ve been working, but we need to get some people in, hopefully by Saturday if we can.

"Initially it will be loans, I’ve got two loans left.

"We need to improve the experience of the group, whether that’s from the Premier League or the Championship, but that’s very, very difficult on our budget."

However, despite Town having one of, if not, the smallest budgets in the division, Jones remained confident he can persuade his targets to head to Luton for a survival fight, adding: "We’re certainly not in the front of the queue, but I knew the challenge a year ago when I agreed to take the job.

“It’s not easy but it can be done as I’ve been here before.

" I was at Wigan in the Premier League, it’s exactly the same.

"What happened then was everybody stuck together, we got some new energy, we got everybody fit and we kept a level head.

"I know if we do that we’ll be competitive in games."