Hatters boss Rob Edwards watches on during Luton's 1-1 draw with Wigan

Hatters manager Rob Edwards is already involved in conversations regarding the contract situation of the squad he inherited at Kenilworth Road from previous boss Nathan Jones.

With Luton keeping the lengths of deals signed by their players close to their chest in recent seasons, it is thought a number could become free agents in the summer, with Harry Cornick, James Bree, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts and Tom Lockyer all potentially in the last six months of their current contracts.

As the transfer window is currently open too, it might be that interest in certain members of the Hatters squad is ramped up even further, with some clubs believing they could possibly raid Kenilworth Road for some cut-price deals ahead of the deadline passing.

However, Edwards confirmed he is making decisions over just who he wants to keep on for the next campaign and beyond, saying: “There’s always that side to look at as well, when is the right time to offer contracts and try and tie people down.

“Those things obviously don’t just happen very, very quickly, they can take a while.

“Conversations like that, because there can be several people involved in those conversations as well, it’s got to be right for the club and got to be right for the player.

"There’s agents involved, families involved, so there’s lots of conversations, but we have to look at contractual situations, who’s up when and we do look to try and tie people down for longer if that’s what we want to do.