Luton chief asks Town's suffering supporters to 'stick with us'

Hatters boss hopes fans remain behind the team

​Luton boss Rob Edwards has urged the club’s supporters to ‘stick with us’ despite suffering yet another away defeat during Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Blackburn Rovers.

First half goals from Amario Cozier-Duberry and Owen Beck saw Luton, who had Liam Walsh sent off with 17 minutes to go, beaten for a seventh straight match on the road this season, also now having lost 11 from 21 games overall this term. With 705 travelling supporters making their way to Ewood Park for a near 400-mile round trip just before Christmas, Edwards made sure he and all of his players went over to acknowledge those who had attended after the final whistle.

Speaking about the reception both he and his squad received from this in the away end, the Town chief said: “They’ve made a really long journey again, I will always do it, win, lose or draw, go and take our medicine. I thank them for their support, I know it’s tough for them, it’s tough for all of us coming away from home. It’s not what we want, we wanted to build on a good result and we haven’t done that.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards applauds the Luton fans at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday - pic: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

“There were a couple frustrated, that’s understandable, the vast majority I thought were pretty good and some will be like ‘okay.’ I understand it, we’re so inconsistent at the moment. It’s almost like on Tuesday (beating Stoke) they were as high as kites and then today we’re low again and it’s the end of the world.

"I don’t envy that, life as a football fan, it can be difficult and challenging at times. I just ask them to stick with us and know we’re trying everything to not have those errors, to improve. You can see that the team are still fighting because they did that in the second half and even in difficult circumstances with 10 men, there wasn't a lack of desire or fight, but there’s a lack of quality at times, and not with the ball, a lack of quality defending the box.”

Midfielder Jordan Clark, who was easily Luton’s best player on the day, continued: "To be fair they were clapping us off at the end which is really good of them. I’ve been here long enough now to know how good the fans are, it’s just disappointing because we know that away from home it’s tough as we’re not giving them any points or anything to cheer about which is the worst thing. I feel sorry for the fans who are travelling all these miles all the time, so sorry to them again, it’s not good enough and it’s the story of the season so far.”

The only bright spark for Town was their second half performance which saw them have the better of proceedings, enjoying an increased amount of possession, although they still didn’t overly exert home keeper Aynsley Pears, Carlton Morris’s header cleared away from the line, as the forward also volleyed narrowly wide too.

Even when Walsh was dismissed, they still looked more likely until the latter stages when Thomas Kaminski saved well from Harry Leonard, as on their display after the break, Edwards added: “It was (better), certainly coming here and a lot of supporters are coming away from home, you cannot crumble and you can’t go under then.

"We showed a lot of quality as well as character, we showed some good play, we kept going, kept fighting and then we did with 10 men as well. We kept pushing, there was some spirit and I can’t fault the players there. It’s just the basic errors that we’ve got to somehow find a way, but then it’s difficult when you’ve got so many missing, it’s not like you can just take someone out and put someone else in either.”