Luton chief blasts a 'grave' and 'catastrophic error' to disallow Muskwe's stoppage time strike against Tangerines

Hatters boss Nathan Jones watches on against Blackpool

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt the officials made a ‘grave’ and ‘catastrophic error’ in disallowing what would have been a last minute winner Admiral Muskwe against Blackpool this afternoon.

With the scores 1-1, a quick free kick by Henri Lansbury saw Elijah Adebayo outmuscle experienced defender Richard Keogh and cross for Muskwe to tap home from close range.

However, the celebrations were cut short by a raised flag from the referee’s assistant who adjudged that Adebayo had fouled his man when winning the ball.

That was a definite mistake according to Jones though, who said: “It’s a clear, clear goal, there’s no foul in any part of it.

“It’s just he’s flagged early, he’s recognised he’s flagged early, if he had just let it play, they would have talked about it and given the goal.

“But he didn’t, he flagged early, it's a grave error, a catastrophic error for us really as that would have won us the game and we’d be having a totally different conversation now.

“We’re very, very hard done by not to have got three points.”

Jones was also disappointed by the decision from John Brooks to give the Tangerines a penalty on 55 minutes following a sliding challenge by Dan Potts on CJ Hamilton, but not award Town a spot-kick when Robert Snodgrass was felled later on.

He continued: “It’s not a penalty, but it looks like a penalty, so I can understand why he gives it.

“Dan has to stay on his feet and not do that and not give them something and then it’s fine.

“He (Brooks) made a few decisions, but we should have had a penalty and should have won the goal and should have won the game, regardless.

“If everyone does the right things, we win the game, but it’s another point, and could be another important point.”

Although Jones knew Town weren’t at their best, he still felt they had the chances to go on and all but secure a place in the top six, adding: “We didn’t play well today, we weren’t ourselves but we did enough to win the game.

“We had some glorious chances, Harry Cornick had two first half, Cameron Jerome’s had one, Admiral Muskwe’s had one, Allan Campbell’s had a chance, we had a penalty shout and that’s a clear goal, no issue whatsoever.

“Suddenly we don't get that and we end up drawing the game.

“Blackpool were front-footed today, caused us a few problems.

"Harry (Isted) hasn’t had many saves to make, but they’re playing with freedom, four up top, it’s easy to do that when you’re 16th and haven't really got anything to play for and we’re really at it.

“It (play-offs) doesn't feel close at all at the minute as until everything is mathematical, you don't feel that.