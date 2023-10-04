Luton chief conceded Town got 'swept away' with the emotion of equaliser in Burnley loss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hatters boss Rob Edwards felt both and the players might have got swept away with the emotion of their equaliser against Burnley last night following the Clarets scoring what turned out to be the winner just 65 seconds later.

With Luton trailing 1-0 to Lyle Foster’s goal just before the break, they spent virtually the entire second period camped in the Clarets half, creating a host of opportunities for the likes of Carlton Morris, Jacob Brown and Chiedozie Ogbene.

It took them until six minutes of time to finally make one of them count, the leveller coming through substitute Elijah Adebayo’s opportunistic finish, the forward spinning to convert from close range after Reece Burke had knocked down Tahith Chong’s deep cross.

Chiedozie Ogbene can't believe the Hatters have been beaten by Burnley - pic: Warren Little/Getty Images

However, as Kenilworth Road erupted and an animated Edwards celebrated the goal wildly on the touchline, they were brought back down to earth with a nasty bump just over a minute later, Jacob Bruuun Larsen instantly curling home from 20 yards to make it 2-1.

Asked if there had been a loss of focus following the leveller, Edwards said: “Potentially, I've looked at it back and we haven't touched the ball after the goal.

"I got swept away as well with emotion at the time.

"I really felt in that moment as we had momentum and we were on top, I felt like we could go on and win the game, I’m sure the players felt that and the supporters felt that as well.

"But they've gone back and across, we’ve tried to press, they've gone long, they picked it up, made a couple of passes and switched it.

"We probably sagged off a little bit too much thinking the cross was going to come in and then he’s checked inside, bent it in the top corner.

"Maybe if we stayed higher he’s coming inside to bodies, so there’s a few things that we can be better at there, without me being too technical and going into too much detail.

"Certainly it’s something that we can learn from, but it was pretty gutting that moment at that time.

“We wanted to pick them up and they tried to muster something, but then rightly so they’re going to manage the game.

"It was difficult to find that real momentum and that spark, we had one or two bits, a set-piece or two, but we just couldn’t find it.”

Although Town ultimately left empty-handed as they let a wonderful opportunity to move further clear of the relegation zone slip through their grasp, Edwards felt they could still take plenty of positives, particularly for their efforts after the break.

He continued: “I think it ebbed and flowed in the first half, I do think they shaded it, they’re a good team, but I thought we pretty much dominated the second half and deservedly found a way back into it.

"There was lots there to be pleased with.

"Burnley were the best team in our league last year by a mile and they have improved the squad, spent good money, it was always going to be a difficult game this.

"What Vincent (Kompany) has done with his team, they’re difficult to play against.

"They’re very expansive, they’re open and they can cause you problems if you just get the press a little bit wrong, if that’s what you’re choosing to do.

“We did that a couple of times in the first half, when we adjusted second half I thought we were excellent and dominated.

"That’s why there’s mixed feelings right now.

"I’m really, really, really disappointed that we haven’t taken something from the game, but as a performance I think everyone would agree it was a good one.”

Despite the defeat meaning Luton have taken just one point from their three home matches so far, they were still afforded a fine ovation from the home fans inside the ground at the full time whistle.

Edwards knows they now have to get over the result quickly with Spurs heading to town on Saturday afternoon, adding: “I’ve said to the lads, you’ve given everything, that’s why the supporters are standing, clapping at the end.

"If they’re doing that this year then we’re doing the right thing.

"Everyone in the ground will be disappointed as we should have taken something from the game, so we’re all down, we’re all allowed to be down right now.

"The name of the game is to try and pick up points and try and win football matches.

"We’ve given everything to try and do that and no-one can really disagree with that, if you see the way the game went and the momentum that we had.

"But we haven’t taken anything and that’s why we’re down at the final whistle.