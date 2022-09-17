Luton chief confident Hatters will 'enjoy' the challenge of facing Blackburn Rovers

Allan Campbell wins a header against Coventry on Wednesday night

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has backed his side to be back to their best when facing early promotion chasers Blackburn Rovers at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The visitors are under new management in former Newcastle forward Jon Dahl Tomasson this term, after previous boss Tony Mowbray left following five years in charge in the summer.

The ex-Denmark international made a fine start to his first job in English football, with four straight wins in all competitions to sit at the top of the Championship.

They then lost three league games in a row, including away defeats at Reading and Sheffield United, bouncing back to form with a 1-0 success at Blackpool.

A home reverse to Bristol City followed before Rovers saw off Watford 2-0 at Ewood Park in midweek to sit in third with 15 points, five above the Hatters.

With Luton still searching for a first win at Kenilworth Road, and saving their best performance for the 1-1 draw with new table-toppers Sheffield United, then Jones said of today’s test: “They’re a good side, really strong side, but we enjoy playing against good sides.

“I think we’ve actually been better against Sheffield United than we were against Wigan for example and Coventry with the greatest respect.

“They’ve got real good players, are in real good form, so it’ll be a tough game.”

With Jones able to welcome back Sonny Bradley, Harry Cornick and Fred Onyedinma to the starting line-up on Wednesday night for the 2-2 draw against Coventry, while Henri Lansbury also came off the bench as well, it means that only Alfie Doughty and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu are yet to feature for Luton this season.

The boss continued: “Tonight we weren’t at our best, too open the game was, but we didn’t lose the game which was one of the positives.

“There were a few that need minutes, a few that are gathering a bit of momentum.

"The break the other day didn’t help, but we’ve got another international break and we’re starting to get people back.”

Although Town are yet to triumph in front of their own fans, a run stretching six games, seven if you include the play-off second leg contest with Huddersfield Town last season, Jones remains confident they will get back to winning ways soon, adding: “Our home games, performance-wise have been very good but we just haven’t got the points and fortunately enough our away form has been quite good.

“We have a strong squad, we’re trying to find a bit of rhythm in terms of everything.

"We’ve been okay in terms of results but we need to be better and our performance levels have been there or thereabouts, we just need to keep improving on every level.

“It will come, if the performance levels are there then it’ll come.