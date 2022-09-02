Luton chief confirms he rejected an enquiry for one his Town squad on deadline day

Town boss Nathan Jones

Town manager Nathan Jones revealed he rejected one enquiry for a member of his squad on transfer deadline day yesterday.

The Hatters chief allowed three players to go out on loan, Admiral Muskwe, Dion Pereira and Elliot Thorpe heading to Fleetwood Town, Bradford City and Burton Albion respectively, Muskwe joining Carlos Mendes Gomes at the Cod Army.

When asked if any firm bids had come in ahead of the 11pm closure though, Jones said: “We had enquiries about certain things, but if someone wants to come and buy our players they have to meet a certain valuation and then with it being so late in the day, we then have to be able to find a replacement.

“We were actively seeking to get probably three of the four out on loan.

"We were quite prepared to keep one of them, whether that was Pereira, whether that was Thorpe, but Pereira went out first and then a good loan came in for Thorpe so we decided to do all four.

“Then it was very difficult for anyone to go out, we had an enquiry for one player, but it was considerably lower than our valuation for example.

“So we move on and we’re very happy, as we’ve got a good football club.”

For the second deadline day running the Hatters boss wasn’t involved in any last-minutes business himself, having brought in nine new players since the window opened in the summer.

He is not adverse to putting a late shift in on deadline day, but felt it wasn’t necessary on this occasion once more, adding: “We have been involved, we got Elijah (Adebayo, from Walsall), we got Kal Naismith, I remember eating pizza and doing Aaron Jarvis, so there are times and places for doing real gambles late on.

“I remember when we signed Jake Jervis, we had a bit of a scramble on as we had Danny Hylton injured, Elliot Lee popped his shoulder in the Wycombe game the night before, so sometimes you have to do that.