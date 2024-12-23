Luton chief could look to loan out young duo during January transfer window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Teenage pair impressed during Derby County success

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatters boss Rob Edwards admitted he could possibly consider a loan move for Town’s talented teenage duo Zack Nelson and Joe Johnson during the upcoming January transfer window.

The pair both came on during Luton’s 2-1 victory over Derby County on Friday night, Nelson making his ninth Championship outing of the campaign and Johnson his fourth. With the Hatters boss hoping to have the likes of Reuell Walters, Alfie Doughty, Amari’i Bell and Reece Burke back next month, plus Town expecting to bolster their squad with new signings, then on what his plans could be for the pair, Edwards said: “We’ll make the decision on what is right for them, but also there'll be a little bit on what we’re able to do in January as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the end, the football club has to be first and we know these are important individuals that we want to try and speed up and progress their pathways as quickly as we can, and they need the right experience for that. There's nothing like first team football for them so we’ll make the right decision. We've not ruled anything out, but if they're here and they're involved with us, then that’s what we want, that’s ideal, that’s great.

Hatters midfielder Zack Nelson looks to make a pass against Derby County - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"It means they're doing really well, but if we’re able to get a few in, we get people back, I’m not treating them as a pair, we've got to see them as individuals, but if we feel that a loan is the right thing for one of them or both then we’ll certainly look at that. So club first, within that then we know there's an individual that’s really important, especially those two, that they are getting first team football. But at the moment they’re getting some of that exposure, they’re getting great experience, they’re training with us every day, so they're getting better.”

Both Nelson and Johnson were both selected for the opening game of the campaign when Luton were beaten 4-1 at home by Burnley, but they have only managed one more start between them since, Nelson beginning the 3-1 loss at Plymouth Argyle in September. He has been involved in a number of squads though, whereas Johnson came on in the 3-0 victory over Watford in October, before having to wait until the 2-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers earlier this month for his latest involvement.

During that, they have both represented their country at England U19 and U20 level, as on their efforts against the Rams, Edwards added: “They deserved it. Of course injuries have played a part but they’ve been training really well and Zack had his few weeks (out) with his ankles, but has been looking good again and I was really pleased with JJ at Blackburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We felt then he could make an impact for us, stepping in with his left foot and that bit of balance late in that game when we really had to try and try the screw and make something happen, so it’s a great feeling for a sub and young players especially, to come on in the game, both at 1-0 down and to be coming off winning. They'll be feeling great.

“We can’t expect too much, they’re young kids. I suppose there’s going to be little dips but we've got really high hopes for them. I’ve been consistent in saying that for a long, long time with both of them and there’s others as well, but it’s great when the academy can see that, young players coming on and able to affect the game as well. To win a Championship game of football, great for them, good for us as a team, needed, but really good for the academy.”