Luton chief declares a firm interest in Birmingham striker Vassell

Town boss Graeme Jones has confirmed he is 'really, really interested' in bringing former Birmingham City striker and ex-Hatter Isaac Vassell back to the club

The 25-year-old netted 16 goals in 53 games for Luton during his 12 months at Kenilworth Road, heading to St Andrews for an undisclosed fee in August 2017, penning a four-year deal under then manager Harry Redknapp.

However, he played just 24 times for the Blues, netting once, suffering serious knee and hip injuries that have seen him spend long spells on the treatment table.

Vassell has been heavily linked with a return to the Hatters and on those rumours, Jones said: "We're interested in Isaac, but it's a little bit complicated.

"He's somebody I like because he's got great pace and power.

"Obviously Luton fans will be very aware of what he can do, so he's somebody that we're really, really interested in, but it hasn't been straight-forward."

Jones, who has made seven signings so far, has until 5pm on Thursday to bolster his squad and after tonight's 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough, insisted he will do just that.

He added: "Absolutely, we need to.

"I was generally delighted with the contribution of 14 players tonight but we need to add to that as well and that's where the work's going to be in the next six days until Thursday.

"We need to focus on Cardiff, but as last now we've got a bit of respite in terms of turning our attention to recruitment.

"We've got a few things in the pot, nothing that's going to happen imminently.

"We all know the craziness of the last week of the window, we need to be first in the queue and think outside the box and maybe we can pick up some gems."