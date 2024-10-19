Luton chief demands his side show Hatters fans that Watford clash 'means something'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town boss knows importance of derby clash

Luton manager Rob Edwards has demanded his players show that today’s derby day clash against Watford ‘means something’ to them when stepping out at what should be a Kenilworth Road reaching fever pitch this afternoon.

The Hatters go up against their fierce rivals looking to make it three successive wins over their opponents from Hertfordshire on home soil having won 1-0 thanks to James Collins’ penalty in April 2021 and then earning a 2-0 success via goals from Gabe Osho and Allan Campbell in April 2023. This time though, Town head into the contest on the back of some performances that have been far from good enough for Edwards, losing 3-1 at Plymouth Argyle and then saving their worst display of the season for the 2-0 loss at Sheffield United last time out.

Although it has seen Luton’s squad suffering from a lack of confidence during fixtures, none more so than when letting a 2-0 lead slip against Oxford, eventually held to a 2-2 draw, that can all change once the whistle goes at 12.30pm this afternoon and Town are thrust into battle against their fiercest rivals. On what his message will be to the 11 that take to the field, Edwards said: “It’s always to leave it all out there, but we know on a day like this when it means so much more, it’s got to look like it means something.

Luton's players celebrate Gabe Osho's goal against Watford during the 2-0 win back in April 2023 - pic: Liam Smith

"It’s got to look like it matters and that was the message last time in this game last April. I know it’s a different day and I completely respect that, but it’s got to matter like that again. The last game against Sheffield United, we were unlike us, too passive and we don’t want to see that ever again. It’s not gone the way we wanted, but we’ve got to stand up, show some character, some strength and what better game to do it than in the derby match where there’s no excuses, no trouble getting up for this game, so let’s go and give it everything.

“We all recognise the importance of it and we know. We’ve seen the intensity in training this week and there’s no doubt this game’s easier to get up for than other games, which is good in a way, because it is different. I don’t think I hid away from it last time, it is different, it does need to feel different, because it does matter more. We felt like the environment these last couple of weeks has been a little bit like what every game was like last year.

"We knew you couldn’t be off it and we can’t be off it in this one, so it’s not been too much that we need to do to sell to the players. I think they’ve all felt that. We’ve discussed it openly within the group as well and accepted what we need to make sure it looks like out on the pitch when the whistle goes. I’ve said it before, I feel like I’m a Luton fan as well as the manager.

"I’m in a really privileged position, but I know what it means for both sides, both sets of supporters. Football can come together in difficult moments, but it’s really tribal as well. So both sets of supporters will be desperate to win, both sets of players, both boards, that’s what we love about the game.”

Since that dismal day at Bramall Lane, Edwards has had almost two weeks to work with the majority of his squad, and following a run of just eight points from their opening nine games, which leaves then sitting second bottom, took steps to remind them just what how they have gone about having such successful careers at Kenilworth Road so far.

With what he has witnessed at the Brache since, the Town chief is confident that will be the case come kick-off today too, continuing: “We know it’s a really big game so we’ve been able to focus on that, stripped a few things back and concentrated on some of our basics and what has always brought us success, what is a non-negotiable for a Luton Town player, so I’m pleased with how the couple of weeks have gone.

"That is stuff we spoke about after Sheffield United and the message has never been not to win a tackle or not to win a header, not compete, I need to make that quite clear. That’s never been the message, ‘tell you what lads, let’s just stroke it around,’ but no team can be successful if they don’t win duels, don’t win battles, don’t run hard, fight, and don’t do the basics well. So to be able to strip it back to those things, sometimes that’s what’s required to then give yourself a good platform to perform the best.

“We’ve had a really good couple of weeks with the players that we've had and have been available. Meetings have been good, what the players have said has been really good, they’ve energised me with how they’ve trained. That’s all well and good though, it’s about delivering the performance and when that whistle goes, that’s what’s going to count, but I feel that they are in a really good place, that’s given me a lot of encouragement and belief.”

Although Town failed to pack any kind of punch during the 90 minutes in Sheffield last time out, losing a third game on the road already this term, also losing to Preston North End and Plymouth, Edwards didn’t think it showed his players have lacked the kind of edge needed to emerge successful from a second tier campaign, adding: “I think the last game definitely that wasn’t us, but I don’t think it’s been a case of we haven’t been nasty enough at times.

"There’s certain basic things that have lacked from our game at times, ruthlessness at both ends of the pitch, which really hurts me to say, or not quite running hard enough to get across or close the space. Last time out we were passive, didn’t win enough duels and the basics were lacking from our game, which can never be us. It can never be anyone who wants to win a football match no matter how you play, so we need to see that.

“I’m sure both teams will be looking to win the game. I don’t know exactly how it’s going to go right now, we will see, but I don't see either team backing down or surrendering, or wanting to block things up. Teams will obviously want to defend well with 11 people, but at the same time, they’ll give everything to go and try and score and win the game, so it makes for a really exciting one.”