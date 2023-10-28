Luton chief desperate for Osho to prove he deserve to be in the Premier League

Defender has never featured in the top flight before

Town manager Rob Edwards is desperate for defender Gabe Osho to show he deserves to be plying his trade in the Premier League after returning from a knee injury which has kept him for the season so far.

The 25-year-old last featured for the Hatters in their play-off final victory over Coventry City five months ago yesterday, but was fit enough to be named on the bench for the trip to Nottingham Forest last weekend, although didn’t get on in the visitors’ 2-2 draw.

With an hour under his belt for the U21s on Monday, Osho will now be part of the squad that travels to Aston Villa tomorrow afternoon, to boost Edwards’ defensive options, the boss shorn of Reece Burke, Dan Potts, Amari’i Bell and Mads Andersen.

Town defender Gabe Osho should be in the squad to face Aston Villa tomorrow - pic: Liam Smith

When he does finally get his opportunity, the former Reading youngster, who has never played at the highest tier of English football, has been tipped to demonstrate he belongs, with Edwards saying: “Gabe’s an amazing guy, a really deep thinker, an emotional guy.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve and he really cares, cares about the game, cares about his career.

"He’s very, very professional, he’s just a lovely person, but once he gets on to the pitch he’s a real competitor, a real fighter.

"It has been a tough time for him, he was a real big player for us last season and when he was out towards the end of the season, we missed him.

"He fought really hard and Burkey (Reece Burke) too.

"The two of them fought extremely hard to get back and be in contention for the play-offs, and without the two of them getting back and getting fit, we wouldn't have got promoted.

"Gabe’s a really hard worker, really diligent, a brilliant human being, really, really warm, and I’m desperate for him to do well.

"I know he’s going to, I know he’s going to show people he deserves to be at this level.