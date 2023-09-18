Luton chief doesn't expect former England midfielder to be out for too long

Watch more videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards doesn’t anticipate midfielder Ross Barkley being out for too long after the former England international missed Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Fulham.

The 29-year-old had started Town’s last two matches, defeats to both Chelsea and West Ham United, but was absent from the teamsheet that was printed at Craven Cottage.

Asked why he had missed out, Edwards said: “Last Tuesday he felt his hamstring a little bit, but he shouldn’t be too long.”

Ross Barkley applauds the Hatters fans at Kenilworth Road - pic: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

The Hatters are next in action at home top Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend, before heading to League One side Exeter City in the Carabao Cup third round the following Tuesday.