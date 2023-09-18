Luton chief doesn't expect former England midfielder to be out for too long

News you can trust since 1891
Hamstring injury kept Barkley out of Fulham trip
By Mike Simmonds
Published 18th Sep 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read
Luton boss Rob Edwards doesn’t anticipate midfielder Ross Barkley being out for too long after the former England international missed Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Fulham.

The 29-year-old had started Town’s last two matches, defeats to both Chelsea and West Ham United, but was absent from the teamsheet that was printed at Craven Cottage.

Asked why he had missed out, Edwards said: “Last Tuesday he felt his hamstring a little bit, but he shouldn’t be too long.”

Ross Barkley applauds the Hatters fans at Kenilworth Road - pic: Eddie Keogh/Getty ImagesRoss Barkley applauds the Hatters fans at Kenilworth Road - pic: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
The Hatters are next in action at home top Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend, before heading to League One side Exeter City in the Carabao Cup third round the following Tuesday.

If Barkley doesn’t make it back in time for those two matches, his next chance will a trip to his former club Everton, whom he spent almost 15 years with earlier in his career, on Saturday, September 30.

