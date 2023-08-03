Town chief Rob Edwards was thrilled to be able to finally bolster his goalkeeping department with the signing of ‘proactive’ stopper in Blackburn Rovers’ Thomas Kaminski for an undisclosed fee this evening.

The 30-year-old moved to Ewood Park from Belgian Pro League side Gent in August 2020, going on to play over 100 times for Rovers in the Championship.

He was named Player of the Season in the 2020–21 campaign, signing a contract extension until 2025 back in February 2022, but lost his place to Aynsley Pears midway through last season.

Kaminski who has also made over 200 senior appearances for Germinal Beerschot, Oud-Heverlee Leuven, Anderlecht, Anorthosis, Copenhagen Kortrijk and Gent, also part of the Belgian national squad at the 2020 European Championships, is a perfect fit for the Hatters’ style according to Edwards.

He said: “I’m very, very pleased, it's one of the most important, if not the most important position on the pitch and a lot of work has been going on to try and get that deal over the line and get that position nailed down.

"It’s been difficult, but he’s a really good goalkeeper, he’s a great person, he’s a really good proactive goalkeeper.

"At this level you can see, some of those little clever passes just around the box where you’re going to need your goalkeeper to be really proactive and ready, he’s sharp, makes good saves, one-on-ones.

"It’s slightly different at this level, maybe a few less crosses, crosses will come in the box of course, which he times really well, but I think he’ll bring a really good proactive level of goalkeeping to us.