Luton chief excited to see how far ex-Manchester United youngster can go after 'outstanding' display at Everton

​Luton boss Rob Edwards is excited to see just how far youngster Teden Mengi can go after delivering what he described as an ‘outstanding’ defensive performance during Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup win over Everton.

The 21-year-old, who was making his 15th successive start for the Hatters in all competitions at Goodison Park, took over the central role in Luton’s back three, going up against England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Portuguese forward Beto, who cost £25m from Udinese. Mengi went on to produce a sensational display of defending, topping the charts with nine clearances in total, also managing seven interceptions, five more than anyone else from either team managed.

It led to Calvert-Lewin being withdrawn on 77 minutes, while Beto was left increasingly frustrated by the former Manchester United youngster’s touch-tight marking and physical approach. Speaking about the summer signing from Old Trafford, whose form had seen him linked with a move away from Kenilworth Road ahead of the transfer window shutting on Thursday night, Edwards said: “I thought his performance was outstanding and I don’t normally single people out really, I like to go down the team route, but for a young player, his performance was brilliant. Up against two big, strong quick lads, experienced players, a really, really impressive performance. Teden is someone who just keeps getting better and better and I’m really excited to see how far he can go.

Teden Mengi gets the ball clear during Luton's 2-1 FA Cup win at Everton on Saturday - pic: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

“The interceptions, the reading of the game, the duels, but then the calmness in possession as well was all there. He showed a lot on Saturday, difficult circumstances, difficult game, because we’re really aggressive in our press, they’re missing it and going direct up to two big strong lads. He had to compete really well with a lot of one v one duels in big spaces which is how we play, but he stood up to that really well, I was really impressed with him.”