Luton chief expects Town's fans to be 'vociferous' at the Hawthorns

Simon Sluga gives his shirt to a Town supporter at Wigan in March 2020 - the last league game the Hatters fans were allowed to attend

Luton chief Nathan Jones can't wait for his side to be roared on by their 'vociferous' travelling army of supporters when they head to West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

The Hatters are expected to take around 2,000 fans to the Hawthorns for the Championship encounter, the first time they have been allowed to travel in the league since the 0-0 draw with Wigan Athletic on March 7, 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions.

Ahead of the game, Jones said: Our away fans have always been absolutely wonderful.

"We have gone to Newcastle with a massive, massive following.

"We expect them to be vociferous, get right behind the team and all we have to do is make sure we put in a performance that they can be proud of.

"It is what we have waited for, it is what we have worked hard for years and years, to go up against these big sides and we don’t want to stop here.

“We are on a journey we believe and this is one of the stops along that journey and we have to relish it, not be intimidated, not be fearful about it.

"We have players in the squad here that have played in front of big crowds and in big stadiums, so it is about us adapting and making sure we bring our best version of ourselves.

"Then if we do that, I’ll be looking forward to the game.”

Although it’s a ground that the Hatters have not had much joy from over the years, no win since April 1996 and just three victories from 23 attempts in total, Jones wasn’t overly concerned about the past, adding: “ Records are there to be broken, we won't go there with any history in mind, it is all about the here and now.

"We have been there before, gave a wonderful account of ourselves in the cup not long ago when they were a Championship side and we were a League Two side.

"They had just came down from the Premier League and I thought we were wonderful, only for a little bit of quality in the final third, we could have won the game.

"Bearing in mind they had the likes of Dwight Gayle and Jay Rodriguez, Matty Phillips there at the time, it is always a tough game but it is a game we should relish.