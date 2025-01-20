Luton chief explains why he decided to release former Netherlands international

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield has explained his reasoning behind allowing former Netherlands international Erik Pieters to leave Kenilworth Road after his contract expired.

The 36-year-old had only signed a short-term deal in December, as he was included in the match-day squad for three Championship matches, before missing out on the following four fixtures, including the goalless draw against Preston North End on Saturday. With his contract expiring at the weekend, then the defender, who had played for Burnley, West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City and PSV Eindhoven during his near 20-year career as a professional, was released on Sunday.

It means that Luton, who have already signed winger Isaiah Jones from Middlesbrough and allowed Joe Taylor to join Huddersfield Town during the window now have a space available in their squad, which Bloomfield wants to use, saying: “Obviously we want to add to the squad and Erik’s contract was up.

Erik Pieters has left Luton Town after his contract expired - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

"He’s somebody I really liked by the way, I thought it was great the way he conducted himself and presented himself in the couple of days we got to work together. I really like Erik, I think he’s a really good man, incredible football experience, but we felt that place in the squad was probably something we could use elsewhere right now.”