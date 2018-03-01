Luton chief faces tough call with Potts back

Hatters boss Nathan Jones face a tough selection poser this weekend with full back Dan Potts now available after suspension.

The 23-year-old has been easily one of the Hatters’ most improved players this season, nailing down his position as Town’s first choice left back, with 33 appearances so far, scoring six goals too.

In his absence James Justin started the last two games, with Luton beating Crawley 4-1 and drawing 2-2 against Chesterfield, as on who will get the nod at Cambridge on Saturday, Jones said: “Potts is back which is another bonus, so we’ve got good strength in the full back area and a strong squad to choose from.

“We’ll pick a side accordingly that we think is going to win the game and that could mean that if it suits, James Justin plays, if we’re going to play a certain team.

“We’ve got Scott (Cuthbert) available, got Dan available too, so it gives us a little bit more height and aggression if we were playing that type of team.

“James can play both full backs, so we’ve got good options, but what we’ll do is we’ve watched Cambridge, I’ve watched them live a few times lately, I’ve been able to do that.

“We’ve watched how they play and we’ll see which players are better suited to the game, that’s what we’ll do, we’ll pick accordingly.”

Town are expected to be pretty much at full strength for the clash too, as when asked whether Elliot Lee was over his shoulder injury, Jones added: “He’s very near, it’s just about a confidence thing with him.

“He’s trained fully, so I can’t see why not.”