Luton chief felt ex-Scottish international Snodgrass showed his class with Bluebirds assist

Hatters midfielder Robert Snodgrass in action against Cardiff - pic: Gareth Owen

Hatters manager Nathan Jones felt experienced midfielder Robert Snodgrass showed his undoubted class during Easter Monday’s 1-0 win over Cardiff City.

The 34-year-old, starting his second game in four days due to an ever-lengthening injury list at Kenilworth Road, had begun the contest impressively, swinging in a free kick for Dan Potts to head over, and then finding Fred Onyedinma, the attacker shooting wide.

Although Cardiff went on to have the better of things before the break, with Town upping their game in the second period, Snodgrass forced a flying save from Dillon Philips, before getting his moment to shine.

Picking up a loose ball, he was given time and space to weigh up his options, delivering an inviting cross for Harry Cornick to rise highest and head into the corner for the only goal of the contest and what was, according to transfermarkt.co.uk, the 95th assist of his career on his 548th appearance.

The former Scotland international also completed a first 90 minutes since November 6, when at West Bromwich Albion as well, with Jones saying: “We brought him in for his quality and for certain stuff.

"I thought his set-plays were a little bit off, a little bit too long, I told him, I was wrong when I told him that on Friday, but I was right today.

"He wasn’t too happy, but then he comes up with a bit of class and that’s what he was brought in here for.”

Snodgrass was part of a Town side who finally ended their Cardiff hoodoo, the Bluebirds having won all five previous matches, and were unbeaten in eight since a 2-1 success for the Hatters back in 2005 when Dean Morgan and Peter Holmes secured victory.

Jones himself had lost his last three, including a 4-0 reverse in Wales last term, which he declared at the time was Town’s worst performance since he took over back in 2016.

However, the Welshman was all smiles after finally stopping the rot, adding: “At no point when we lose to Cardiff was it as important as this game.