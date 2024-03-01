Luton chief finds it 'mental' that punishments for Toffees and Forest might not be finalised until after the season
Luton manager Rob Edwards has described it as ‘mental’ that the clubs batting to stay in the Premier League might not know what division they will be in come the end of the season due to the possible points deductions awaiting both Everton and Nottingham Forest.
The Toffees had their initial 10-point penalty reduced to six recently, moving them further away from the drop zone, but both they and the Reds have been hit with further charges for alleged breaches of profit and sustainability rules. Those cases must be heard by April 8, but any appeal could see a final outcome not known until May 24, five days after Town finish their top flight campaign against Fulham, meaning that the campaign could come to an end with those at the bottom none the wiser as to where they will playing next term. Discussing that possibility today, Edwards hopes it’s something that ultimately won’t affect the Hatters, saying: “It’s strange, it’s hard, it’s new for all of us isn’t it really.
"I know it’s interesting for everyone on the outside of it, but for us on the inside, we have to just concentrate on us. It is weird and it is weird that it could be going on at the end of the season. I find that mental! But we want to do our job so that we’re not even involved in that conversation come the end, that’s our target, that’s our aim, that’s what we’re trying to do. No-one wants points deduction going on, but the rules are there and they’re in place, so everyone knows now that we have to adhere to them.”
The new-look table sees Nottingham Forest now fourth from bottom, as they are four points ahead of Luton, having played a game more. That will be two matches by the time that Town kick off against Aston Villa at 5.30pm tomorrow, Nuno Espírito Santo’s side going to Anfield to face leaders Liverpool in the 3pm kick-off. Meanwhile, Everton and Brentford, who are both five points clear, host West Ham and Chelsea respectively prior to Luton’s match, but Edwards won’t be paying too much attention to what is going elsewhere before they take the field against Unai Emery’s top four chasers.
He added: “It does matter of course what teams do, but it doesn’t matter if we don’t look after ourselves and get enough points, so we have to just concentrate on our job. We’re kicking off at a different time, but we just have to concentrate on ourselves and I know that’s the right answer, it’s the boring answer, but it’s the only answer there is. If we don’t get enough points to put ourselves back in that mix, it doesn’t matter. All the other noise going on elsewhere at other clubs and other hearings that have or have not got to take place, it doesn’t matter.
"So all our focus is on Aston Villa right now and that’s all it can be on. Whatever happens elsewhere happens. Tomorrow is an important game but it’s not like a must-win, we’re not at that stage. We know how important each and every Premier League game is at the moment as it’s going to turnaround quick now. We’re into March, so we want to give ourselves the best opportunity going into the final month of the season. Currently we’re in the mix, all right we’re a little bit off, but not far, we’re not cut adrift and it’s important that it stays that way.”