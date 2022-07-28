Luton chief had always been 'wary' of Woodrow's quality whenever Town faced Barnsley

Town forward Cauley Woodrow

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was eager to add forward Cauley Woodrow to the squad during the transfer window after admitting he was a player Town were always ‘wary’ of when facing him during his Barnsley days.

The 27-year-old had been at Luton as youngster, before heading to Premier League Fulham, eventually arriving at Barnsley via loan spells at Southend, Burton Albion and Bristol City.

He netted over 50 goals during four years at Oakwell, but with the Tykes relegated to League One, Luton made their move, signing him for an undisclosed fee.

Discussing why he was so keen to bring him in, Jones said: “What we want to do is add a little bit more guile and quality in the final third and Cauley provides that.

"I worked with Cauley in 2014, the England U21s squad and I know him.

"We know him as a character, he’s a Luton boy anyway, he came from the club, so it’s like him coming home a little bit.

"That was a big thing as well, players that really want to play for the football club and he showed a real desire to want to play for us.

"I met him, it was lovely getting to know him, but then he’s been fantastic, you can see his quality and we’ll utilise that.