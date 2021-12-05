Luton chief had told Naismith to be ready for set-piece duty as defender sets up Bradley for the opener at Blackpool

Town defender Kal Naismith

Hatters boss Nathan Jones revealed he had spoken to Kal Naismith about the possibility of taking corners ahead of yesterday's trip to Blackpool, after the defender set up Sonny Bradley for the opening goal of the game in what was an excellent 3-0 at Bloomfield Road.

With James Bree and Henri Lansbury usually on set-piece duty for Luton, it was something of a surprise to see Naismith step up and send over the cross after Bree's free kick had been shovelled behind by keeper Chris Maxwell.

However, Naismith has shown on more than one occasion that he has excellent delivery from wide areas, with his delivery perfect for Bradley to rise at the far post and find the net with a downward header for his fifth goal in 144 appearances for the club, the first that hasn’t been live on the Sky cameras as well.

With Blackpool having some dangerous moments when they swung in corners underneath James Shea's bar from a left-footed player, using the strong wind to their advantage, Elijah Adebayo forced into some excellent clearing headers, Jones knew it was something they could use to their advantage too.

He said: “What we said today is, he's one of the only ones, as Amari’i (Bell) can’t take a corner, so he's the only left footer we’ve got.

"Because of the conditions, we said if we get an opportunity and the conditions are favourable, then do that.

"Myself and Chris Cohen (first team coach) spoke to him about it, so it’s something we worked on really and Sonny really did well.