Luton chief hadn't thought about making changes for Tigers clash after QPR loss

Luton boss Graeme Jones insisted he hadn’t been tempted to make changes to his side ahead of their 3-0 defeat against Hull City on Saturday.

The Hatters had gone into the game on the back of a 3-2 reverse at QPR the previous weekend, a contest they had trailed 3-0 in after just 28 minutes.

But rather than make any alterations to his side, Jones stuck with the same 11, with just Dan Potts replacing the injured Brendan Galloway on the bench.

When asked if had considered a reshuffle, Jones said: “No, because you go through a lot last week and you trawl through the video, you work tactically towards things and how do you ever find out if players are going to learn from their mistakes or not, by changing three or four positions?

"You don’t, so what’s the point in that work if you don’t give them an opportunity to put it right.

"It was a totally different game, two totally different shapes, 3-5-2 QPR and 4-3-3 Hull, so every game is completely different.

"Obviously I’ll assess it and see who’s improved and who hasn’t and where it went wrong, that’s a normal process, that’s my job, that’s what you have to do.

“We were in the ascendancy today (Saturday), we weren’t in the ascendancy last week, QPR were in the ascendancy, we changed things tactically to get in the ascendancy.

"I think we weren’t consistent enough with our performance today, that's the truth."