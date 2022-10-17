Luton's players celebrate Elijah Adebayo's opening goal on Saturday

Town boss Nathan Jones admitted he hadn’t envisaged duo Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris striking up the kind of burgeoning forward partnership for the Hatters that is beginning to strike fear into the hearts of Luton’s Championship opponents.

Morris has been one of the stand-out performers for Luton this season after his club record move from Barnsley in the summer, scoring six goals already, named the Championship Player of the Month for September recently.

Adebayo on the other hand had struggled for goals in the early part of the campaign, going 10 outings without scoring, before his brace against Huddersfield recently.

Prior to his double, Jones had tried a number of combinations upfront this term, with Morris also partnered by Harry Cornick and then Cauley Woodrow, as the pairings showed signs of promise, until injuries ended them from getting a chance to flourish.

It meant that Adebayo was back for the Hull game that followed the international break recently, as he was heavily involved early on, clipping a half volley against the bar for the ensuing own goal that gave Town the lead.

He then did hit the target against the Terriers, both goals set up by Morris, who was also the architect of the forward’s third of the season on Saturday, weighting the perfect cross for his team-mate to nod home and set the hosts on their to a 3-1 victory.

It saw Rangers manager Michael Beale concede that Luton’s leading duo were too good for his centre halves on the day, as speaking about the threat of the front two, who now have bagged nine between them, Jones said: “They’re forging a bit of a partnership and we didn’t envisage we would always play those two together as we’ve got Harry as a foil, Cameron (Jerome) is a real impact player for us and we’ve got Cauley for real quality.

“But they’ve shown in recent weeks that they can play together, they can complement each other, they’re aggressive.

"If we can be us and we can really, really play the way we want to play, then we cause people problems.”

Adebayo in particular was back to what looked like near his best on Saturday against Rangers, holding the ball up with the renewed confidence at being one of the main men in Town’s attack.

His opener showed the belief is returning too, making sure he was there to nod home from a matter of inches, as last term, the former Fulham youngster’s prolificacy from such distance was one of the big reasons why Luton were the top scorers in all four divisions inside the six yard box at one stage.

On that creeping back into his game, Jones continued: “Without sounding too self righteous, there’s a lot of stuff that we work on, putting it into areas where we’ve got two aggressive six foot plus strikers, when they’re at it.

“He hasn’t been his aggressive self for the first few games, now he’s back at that.

"Then when you’ve got Carlton doing that, and either one of them, if Eli or someone flips that up to Carlton, Carlton would be in that position.

"We have that threat and we know that when we really do work hard, if we can put enough quality in the box, which we have people that can put quality in the box, then we know we can scores goals.”

Although the pair’s recent form means it could limit the chances of a player like Cameron Jerome from starting too many games, the experienced striker was happy to see the duo performing so well, and will continues to do what he can off the field to ensure his team-mates have every opportunity of reaching their best when crossing the white line.

He added: “I don’t force things upon anybody, but you’ve got to try and help the lads and give them one or two bits of advice.

"If you notice something they're not doing or they could do a little bit differently, just have an input and I think the manager and coaching staff respect that and allow you to do that, within a certain way as it’s the position you know more than anyone else.

"It's helpful and the boys are great at taking little bits of advice on board.

"They’re willing to learn, willing to get better and they are getting better.

"You can see the improvement in Elijah since he’s come, can see the improvement in Harry in the last couple of seasons and Carlton’s managed to stay fit which is brilliant, as he’s been magnificent as well this season.

"The manager’s got some good options there and it’s just about the boys gelling and getting some continuity between themselves and finding a partnership.