Luton chief hails a 'big point' as Hatters play out goalless draw with Lions

Hatters boss Rob Edwards labelled Luton’s goalless draw at fellow promotion chasers Millwall this afternoon as a ‘big point’ for his side.

With Town starting the day in fourth and their hosts in fifth, a game that was low on goalscoring quality, but high in endeavour, saw the visitors retain a six point advantage over the Lions with six matches of the season now remaining.

Edwards said: “It was a very challenging game, really tough game.

"We had to stand up to an aerial bombardment, loads of balls coming in the box, whether that’s from set-pieces, long throws, very fast turnovers.

"Their forwards are great at reading that, anticipating it, looking forward, their hips are facing the goal, as that ball comes over the top and it was a lot of strong defending we had to do in the box.

“I’m delighted with the way we did that as we protected Ethan (Horvath) really, really well.

"What we lacked today was a little bit of rhythm.

"It was very difficult to find the rhythm in the game as there’s so many first and second balls and duels and it’s difficult to get too much going.

"When we did get moments of control we didn't move well enough, we moved the ball all right but we didn't move and move them well enough.

"The lads showed bags of character, to come away with a clean sheet, and it’s a big point, a big point.

"It’s a really difficult place to come when they’re going for it as well, full house, they were at it, I thought it was a really really good day for us.

“Another clean sheet is a real positive, bags of effort, some good performances, in different ways.

"Football is not always beautiful, you have to play different ways, find different ways and the opposition team are always going to try and play to their strengths and stop you doing what you do well,

"Today, loads of character, loads of heart, lots of battling qualities, I really enjoyed it, I'd have liked to be out there myself.”

Although Luton had better spells in the second period, forcing home keeper George Long into making two saves, Edwards didn’t think there was too much flow in a contest that was officiated by Premier League referee Darren England.

He added: “We had a bit more territory, started the second half very well, they came into it a little bit, it was that fast turnover and if it goes out for a throw-in it’s coming into the box.

"It’s really hard as we want the lads to battle, the ref I thought, it’s a difficult game, but he was quite whistle happy at times.

"There were lots of free kicks going on and you can argue for both teams, again another reason why we lacked flow, as any time, half-way line or anywhere, you know where it’s going.

