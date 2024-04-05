Luton chief hails 'club legend' Mpanzu as midfielder set for his 400th Hatters outing against Bournemouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton boss Rob Edwards insists that long-serving midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu quite simply has to be considered a ‘club legend’ as he is set for his 400th appearance for the Hatters this weekend.

The 30-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road initially on loan from West Ham United in December 2013 under John Still, then turning that move into a permanent one a few months later. He became the only player to ever go from the Conference to the Premier League when Town won promotion to the top flight last summer, making his debut in the 4-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If he gets on to the field against AFC Bournemouth tomorrow, Mpanzu will join an exclusive band of just 11 players who have reached such a milestone and the first since popular defender Marvin Johnson achieved the feat. Speaking about the midfielder, Edwards, who is Mpanzu’s fourth manager after Nathan Jones twice and Graham Jones, said: “He has to be a club legend doesn’t he? He is, for what he’s achieved at this football club.

Town midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu during his 399th appearance for the Hatters at Arsenal on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

"He’s played a huge part, he is a special, special man, special person and special player for this football club. It’s really special, it doesn’t happen very often at all, a massive achievement and something that the whole club, he and his family should be very proud of.”

Although Mpanzu began eight out of the Hatters’ first 15 top flight matches, he had to make do with a spell on the bench once Arsenal loanee Sambi Lokonga came to the fore, as despite being involved in every match-day squad, it was three months until his next start, the recent 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest. He has stayed in the team since, featuring in 24 of the club’ 31 league games this term and on his contribution towards Luton’s efforts to stay in the league, Edwards added: “Whatever we ask of him, he backs us, backs the team, backs the group, gives everything all the time.