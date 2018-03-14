Luton chief hails Sky Blues point as a ‘mood-changer’

Hatters boss Nathan Jones hailed his side’s come from behind 2-2 draw at Coventry City last night as a ‘mood-changer’.

There was an air of doom and gloom at half time in a three quarters empty Ricoh Arena with Luton 2-0 down against a home side with the best defensive record in the league and having kept eight clean sheets in front of their own fans.

That’s a wonderful point, that’s a big, big point, that’s a little bit of a mood-changer that one. Nathan Jones

But Scott Cuthbert’s header gave Town renewed optimism, and they sealed another draw, their fourth in six games with James Collins’ thumping 88th minute header.

Jones said: “First half it wasn’t (good), but lets set the scene for a minute.

“We’ve been unfortunate the last three games, let me tell you now, our performance levels haven’t dipped too much.

“Against Cheltenham, we conceded two from sloppy play, one from a worldie strike and we’ve had a couple of worldie strikes against us lately, but we’ve dominated games.

“We were by far the better side at Cambridge and should have won the game but for things that happened and refereeing decisions have gone against us, and I’ve had to handle that, we’ve had to take it on the chin, but we’ve been the better side in pretty much every game.

“We were absolutely outstanding against Accrington, so I was proud of us, then we come here and it’s a real difficult game, played against these and when we turn up, it’s an added motivation for them.

“I felt first half we were nowhere near, second half we were more like us and we showed some character.

“That’s a wonderful point, that’s a big, big point, that’s a little bit of a mood-changer that one.”

Although the result wasn’t enough for Luton to reclaim top spot from Accrington, they did stretch the lead over fourth placed Wycombe to seven points, albeit having played a game more now.

Jones added: “It’s another point, 70 points we’re on now with nine games to go, and that isn’t a bad haul to have.

“We’d have taken that last year, we finished on 77 last year, so we’re only seven point off last year’s total with nine games to go.

“We come here, the pitch is horrific as a lot of pitches are when they share the ground (with Wasps), but we showed a lot of character and that’s the big thing.

“I’m proud of my club, proud of my fans, proud of how we went about it, proud of our decision making as a coaching staff, it’s a positive evening not a negative one.”