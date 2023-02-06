Luton repel a Stoke attack on their way to a clean sheet on Saturday

Hatters boss Rob Edwards is happy with the competition for places he has at the back for Luton, despite not adding the centre half that many supporters had been anticipating during the transfer window.

The month ended with Town bringing in Zimbabwean international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba on loan from Aston Villa on deadline day, plus Peterborough United forward Joe Taylor, who signed permanently.

Barnsley keeper Jack Walton and Leeds wingback Cody Drameh also joined in January, but a number of fans were expecting Town to strengthen their back-line, especially when Nottingham Forest defender Steve Cook was reportedly close to joining.

However with the return of Reece Burke to full fitness, completing back-to-back 90 minutes for the time since August on Saturday, and Amari’i Bell starting to flourish in the left-sided centre half role, Town have managed to keep three successive clean sheets in the Championship for the first time in 18 months when beating Stoke City 1-0.

Asked if Luton’s miserly form has shown it wasn’t necessary to bring in a centre half, Edwards said: “I value everyone’s opinions, but what goes on outside and what people chat about doesn’t affect us.

"We’ve got a lot of good players and competition in that area of the pitch.

"We’ve got Sonny Bradley out there who’s not too far away from being fit as well, he’s going to add another one and Potty’s (Dan Potts) not far away.

"All of a sudden before you know it you’ve got five or six and you’re leaving two or three of them out, so we’ve got good players and good numbers in that area.”

On whether they had attempted to strengthen their defensive ranks during the window, Edwards continued: “We looked in every area to be honest as we’re continually looking to try and improve and add quality if we think it does improve us.

"In every window we’ll always look to do that, but ultimately, if we don’t see anything that’s clearly better than what we’ve got, which is going to be hard, especially when you're talking about our defenders, then we won’t do anything.

"The back three in particular were outstanding on the weekend.

"Locks (Tom Lockyer) has been so consistent throughout since we’ve been here and Amari’i and Burkey in those positions, were in the last couple of games, brilliant, really, really good.

"Defensively and offensively as well, they give us a lot, I’ve been delighted with their performances.”

Bell was even trying to feature at the other end of the pitch during the weekend’s 1-0 triumph over the Potters, unleashing a terrific 35-yard thunderbolt that visiting keeper Matija Sarkic gathered high to his left.

Edwards added: “It was some strike wasn’t it.

"He’s got the confidence to do it which is great, I want the lads to be brave, to take risks.

"It was set up nicely, you could tell he was balanced and in a good place to take it on, so why not?

"I thought he was brilliant, he’s in really, really good form at the moment.

