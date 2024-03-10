Luton chief has no idea if defensive duo will be fit to face Cherries after going off against Palace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards has no idea whether defensive duo Teden Mengi and Gabe Osho will be fit for Wednesday’s Premier League trip to AFC Bournemouth.

The pair have potentially added to a seemingly endless injury list for the Hatters after both going off in the second half of yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. It was Mengi who had to be withdrawn first, as with an hour on the clock, he called for treatment with what appeared to be a hamstring problem. Although the former Manchester United youngster tried to play on after receiving attention, he wasn’t able to, swiftly making way for Daiki Hashioka, the Japanese international dropping into the same left-sided centre half role he had taken up against Aston Villa on his top flight debut last weekend.

Then with nine minutes remaining, Osho, who had been a doubt for the fixture after missing last Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to the Villains, also had to be replaced following a blow to his knee which saw him limp around the side of the pitch, meaning the Hatters finished with a back four of Alfie Doughty, Hashioka, Reece Burke and Issa Kabore. With Mads Andersen, Amari’i Bell, Dan Potts and Tom Lockyer all out for various lengths of time, Town are starting to run out of options for who will line up at the back on the south coast, with Luton also at home to Nottingham Forest next Saturday as well.

Teden Mengi goes off for Daiki Hashioka at Selhurst Park on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

Speaking after the game, Edwards said: “It was a tight hamstring for Teden, we’ll have to see how he is. Gabe was a nasty knock on his knee, one that had been sore in the past, so we’ll have to see how they are. I’ve got no information on them at the moment whether they’ll be right for Wednesday or not.”