Luton chief highlights importance of Adebayo to the Hatters despite striker's barren run

Town striker Elijah Adebayo battles for possession against Norwich on Boxing Day

Luton boss Rob Edwards has highlighted the importance of striker Elijah Adebayo to the Hatters despite his goalless run stretching to 10 games over the Christmas period.

The 24-year-old began Boxing Day’s 2-1 win over Norwich City, having to go off early in the second half with a hamstring problem.

On the bench for the 3-0 triumph at QPR, he was then back in from the start for Town’s trip to Huddersfield on New Year’s Day.

Adebayo should really have put Town head inside the opening 15 minutes as sprung clear of the defence by Carlton Morris’s flick, he bore down on Lee Nicholls, only to be denied by the legs of the Terriers keeper.

It was reminiscent of the kind of chance he was burying last season, when netting 17 goals in all competitions, but the miss meant he remained on three from 23 outings this term.

Although not finding the net, the former Fulham and Walsall forward looked to be getting some sharpness back at the John Smith’s Stadium, always posing the home defence a threat, while in his own area, he made a fantastic clearing header from Sorba Thomas’s dangerous free kick with the scores locked at 1-1.

Replaced by Cameron Jerome for the final six minutes, which saw the experienced forward play a big hand in the visitors’ winner, his pass releasing James Bree to cross for Reece Burke to pick out the bottom corner, on his display, Edwards said: “We love him and he’s so important to us.

“He worked really, really hard and he’ll be frustrated that he didn’t score, but he gives so much else to the team, and that’s everyone too.

“There’ll be different days, days when he has got the glory in terms of goals, but ultimately it’s about the team and Cam coming on at that time was the right thing for us.

In the end, neither of Luton’s attacking players got on the scoresheet in Yorkshire, as it was down to wingback Amari’i Bell to bring his side level, before Burke, who had come on for Alfie Doughty, won it late on.

On Bell’s second goal for the club, both coming on his less favoured right foot, Edwards added: “I was really pleased for him.

“There were a couple of unexpected scorers, I don’t care who it is as long as we do score.

"They were both really good goals, the first one, you look at how we worked it, getting in behind, quick football, that’s what we want.