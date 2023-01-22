Luton chief hints at 'one or two' incomings ahead of the transfer window closing

Hatters boss Rob Edwards

Town boss Rob Edwards has revealed that although keeping hold of his squad of players is the number one priority in the transfer window, he might still look to do some business ahead of the deadline passing in just over a weeks time.

So far the Luton chief has kept his powder dry, only allowing third choice keeper Matt Macey to join Portsmouth on loan and Development squad defender Josh Williams to head to Hemel Hempstead for a month.

With Fulham and Southampton’s reported interest in James Bree quietening somewhat in the last week, then when asked what his plans were before the window closes, Edwards said: “Retaining the group is really important to us, that's high up on the agenda.

"But there maybe one or two things.

"If we think we can do something that improves the group, improves the squad, then we’ll look to try and do something, but it’s got to be right for the player, for the club, other clubs.

"There’s a lot of moving parts to the window as well, so there’s lots going on behind the scenes, but once again I’ve got to stress, I’m so happy with the group that I’ve got.

