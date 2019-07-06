Luton chief hopeful of keeping Stacey despite Bournemouth interest

Town chief Graeme Jones is remaining hopeful that highly sought after defender Jack Stacey will remain at Kenilworth Road.

The 23-year-old has been hotly tipped to follow James Justin to the Premier League, with the Bournemouth Daily Echo reporting that Luton have turned down a bid from the Cherries for the former Reading player.

Stacey, who only has one year left on his contract, played the first half of this afternoon’s 3-1 win over Welwyn Garden City, setting up James Collins for his second goal.

When asked about his future, Jones said: “I think there is a lot of interest in him and obviously I’ve worked in the Premier League for seven years, I think I would be interested in him.

“As he’s got the technical ability, he’s got the physicality in my opinion to play there, but it was great to see Jack in our team.

“Today he’s a Luton Town player and I think in my new role I’ve realised you have to concentrate on today and worry about tomorrow later.

“Absolutely (I want him to stay), we’ll have to wait and see.”