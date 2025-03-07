Luton chief hopes England U21 international can feature during relegation run-in

Defender making good progress in his return from knee injury

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield is still hoping that defender Teden Mengi will be able to play some kind of part in the Hatters’ attempts to win their battle against relegation from the Championship this term.

The 22-year-old has been out of action since the 4-2 defeat at Norwich City on November 30 after suffering a serious knee injury that required surgery. It means he has now missed over three months of the season, and with only 11 matches remaining, eight after a three-game week for the Hatters is concluded next Saturday, then Bloomfield, who also hopes to have Reece Burke available soon, knows time is running out for the former Manchester United youngster this term.

He sad: “His recovery is going really well, he’s on the grass, not with the group, but he’s doing his individual work. He’s got his boots on, he’s running, he’s changing direction, he’s got a smile on his face. I think he can sense that it’s getting closer, the end is in sight which is great for him. Again, he’s missed too long of the season for a player of his calibre for our football club, but the end’s in sight.

Teden Mengi is making a good recovery from his serious knee injury - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"In the not too distance future, not immediate, we’ll be looking forward to having him back. If we can put on a reserve game, or use him in the U21s game at some point, it might be something to consider and it’s something we’ve discussed and spoken about. But time is of the essence for the first team as well and it’s just getting that balance right with the boys returning from injuries.”

Just getting himself into a position where he can leave the confines of the treatment room and gym to take part in some kind of outside training will be a massive lift to the England U21 international though, as Bloomfield added: “I was a player not too long ago and when you had injuries, it was getting your boots on, getting on the grass, getting around the players rather than being stuck in the gym.

"It’s a big psychological test, long-term injuries and he’s worked incredibly hard but he’ll get a massive boost from being back out on the grass, especially being around the boys. We can’t rush him, we’re going to have to make sure we look after him as he’s a huge player for us and a big asset for the football club. So we need to make sure we’re using him when he’s right, but when he’s right he’ll be a big player for us.”