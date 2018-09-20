Luton chief hopes to have assistant in place next week

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is hoping to have his new right hand man installed at the club next week.

The Luton chief has been without an assistant manager since mentor Paul Hart joined Notts County as technical director earlier this month.

However, his search for a replacement could be completed soon, as Jones said: “We’re closer to doing it.

"It’s weird really as there were a few things that conspired that happened to delay the process, nothing major or anything, but it has.

“We want to get the right one, we think we are in the process of doing it.

"It’s wrong for me to speak of anything yet, but hopefully, I’d like him in place by next week."