Luton chief impressed with Muskwe's efforts after forward nets two in Royals triumph

Town attacker Admiral Muskwe

Luton attacker Admiral Muskwe is beginning to flourish with the Hatters following his first proper pre-season at the Brache, according to boss Nathan Jones.

The 23-year-old headed to the Hatters late last summer from Leicester City, after spending the previous campaign with Wycombe Wanders, but didn’t have quite the impact either he or Jones would have wanted at Kenilworth Road.

He scored just two goals, those coming in both cup competitions, unable to find the net in any of his 20 Championship outings.

Muskwe only started seven matches in the league, his last coming in the 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on February 19, while he missed out on the squad entirely for the second tier opener against Birmingham City on Saturday.

However, the forward netted twice as Luton’s Development side beat Reading 2-0 in midweek, and when asked how he was shaping up this term, Jones said: “He’s had a good pre-season, he’s got real competition, but he’s doing far more.

"Pre-season has really helped him.

"Last year he didn’t have a pre-season and probably was only at 75 or 80 per cent, now he’s better.

"There’s still a lot of learning to do.

"He’s still young in terms of games, he’s not young as he’s 23, but in terms of games, I would imagine you could have played two or three hundred games by the time you’re 23, but he hasn’t got those under his belt yet.

"But he’s a real, real handful, some of his attacking play is wonderful on a regular basis and he’s starting to turn that into games.

"He’s contributing as at Peterborough (pre-season friendly) he got fouled and Cauley (Woodrow) scored the goal.