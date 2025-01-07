Luton chief impressed with summer signing Fanne's first taste of English football

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midfielder has more attacking role at QPR

​​Luton boss Rob Edwards was extremely pleased with summer signing Lamine Fanne’s first taste of English football during Monday night’s 2-1 defeat to QPR.

The 20-year-old midfielder had arrived at Kenilworth Road from Swedish top flight side AIK back in August although he immediately headed back to the Allsvenskan side to complete the campaign, helping them qualify for the Europa League, where his last appearance came on November 10, grabbing three assists in a thumping 5-1 victory over Halmstads BK. Now available to play for Town, Fanne was in from the start at Loftus Road, although having made his name as a central defensive midfielder, was pushed far further forward than anticipated, playing off striker Carlton Morris at times.

Showing some good signs in the first period, it was in Town’s best period of the game after the break where Fanne displayed his true qualities, bursting forward and really should have scored too, slicing one inviting chance over the top, before rattling another attempt off target when he made men up with him in support. Although taken off with five minutes to go, discussing his efforts and change in role, Edwards said: “He probably played a bit too advanced, but once we made the changes with Elijah (Adebayo) coming on as well, we played him slightly deeper and being able to play with Walshy (Liam Walsh).

Lamine Fanne shoots over the top during his Luton debut at QPR - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"We wanted him to be able to run on to the game. He’s good at driving with the ball and we wanted him to have that link so Carlton wasn’t isolated as well, but there are times where we want to try and get him on the ball even more. It’s his first game, I thought he showed some really good bits and it was a bit of a ‘this is England’ as well. So that was a good debut considering he’s not had a game for a long, long time. He’s only been in training, he did have a couple of chances which is a positive as we know he can get there, we know he can arrive, so it was a real plus.”

Skipper Morris was also of the same opinion of Fanne having lined up alongside him for the first time in West London, believing the Spaniard is a signing that Town’s supporters will be eager to see more of, as he added: “I think he’s a front-footed, really athletic player, someone that the fans can get really excited about.”