Luton chief insists he has enough firepower for League One

Town boss Nathan Jones insists he has more than enough in his attacking armoury for the League One campaign despite letting striker Jake Jervis leave on loan for AFC Wimbledon last week

.Many had thought that Jervis’s departure would lead to another forward coming into Kenilworth Road ahead of the window shutting on Friday evening, but that wasn’t the case, with Leeds United midfielder Eunan O’Kane the only addition.

That was of no concern to Jones though, who said: “We definitely have enough.

“We’ve got four first team strikers with Jarvo (Aaron Jarvis) that will get an opportunity, as he needs to push his way.

“The trouble is we’ve got five, you play two, you put two on the bench, you’ve got one unhappy.

“So providing they both stay fit, we’ve got (Danny) Hylton, (Harry) Cornick, (James) Collins and (Elliot) Lee.

“That’s a wealth of quality, all different, we had Danny out for Saturday, but we feel we’re in a good place striker-wise and attacking options.

“Yes you can have six or seven and have a load of them, but that doesn’t say we’re going to be any more productive.

“Because only two can play, probably only two can come on, so we’ve always had a surplus there.”