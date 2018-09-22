Luton chief insists his side are in a 'decent place'

Hatters manager Nathan Jones declared his side are in a ‘decent place’ after the opening eight games of their first season in the third tier of English football in a decade.

Ahead of today’s trip to Blackpool, Town sit in 11th place, just four points off the play-offs, mainly due to their home form which has seen them win three matches and draw against Sunderland.

However, Jones felt if the club's away form, which has seen Luton lose three out of four matches, the only point coming in a 1-1 draw at Wycombe, had a fairer reflection to the performances produced on the road, then it could be even better,

He said: “I think we’re in a decent place.

“People keep asking me this question and I keep repeating the same thing.

“The Portsmouth and Doncaster games, we deserved to win both, but even if you take one win out of those I think we’d probably be exactly where we should be.

“The games we’ve won, we deserved to win well. Bristol Rovers, Southend and Shrewsbury, we were the better side in all three games.

“Wycombe away was a tough game and we got the point, Sunderland was a tough game and we got a point, I don’t think we deserved three defeats on the trot.

“Peterborough, we didn’t deserve anything with the defending and one of the others, if we just could have got something out of those games, that’s the only disappointment for me.

“I think it’s been a decent start, I keep saying we’ve come up to a new level, we’re in and around the shake up.

“It’s very early and there’s a long way to go.

"Look, not once have we been able to pick from a full team, so when we get everyone up to speed then hopefully we’ll be stronger.”