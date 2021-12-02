Luton chief insists Muskwe could be a 'frightening' attacking outlet for the Hatters

Town attacker Admiral Muskwe

Town attacker Admiral Muskwe could be a ‘frightening’ proposition for the Hatters when he gets a run in the side according to boss Nathan Jones.

The 23-year-old headed to Kenilworth Road from Leicester City in the summer, signing for an undisclosed fee, after impressing during his loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers last term, scoring three times in 17 Championship appearances.

After arriving with pre-season almost completed, Muskwe took time to get going with his new side, although did score in the Carabao Cup exit to Stevenage, then suffering a hamstring injury ahead of the game at Blackburn Rovers on September 11, which kept him out for six weeks.

Since returning, the Zimbabwe international has made just one start, that in the 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest recently, with 10 league appearances so far for the Hatters, although is yet to register his first goal in the second tier.

However, Jones has seen plenty in training to suggest that Muskwe will be a real hit at this level once he gets going, saying: “His (spell out of the side) has been injury-related in terms of picking up little things so he’s not got any flow.

"Ade’s been out on loan, he’s played in the Championship, he’s done well in the Championship, he’s in a different position to Carlos (Mendes Gomes), in terms of experience-wise.

"They’re different players, but for Ade it’s been frustrating because we didn’t have him for the full pre-season, so we haven’t yet seen the best of Ade.

"We’ve seen it in training, because in training he’s been quite frightening, we haven’t seen that in games yet and that’s because he hasn’t really had a run.