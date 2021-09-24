Luton chief insists Pereira will get his chance with Town's first team

Town attacker Dion Pereira in action during pre-season against Hitchin

Luton boss Nathan Jones insists that promising attacker Dion Pereira will definitely get his chance in the Hatters first team soon.

The 22-year-old is coming up to a year at Kenilworth Road in November, initially signing for the development side, before being quickly promoted to training with the first team squad after catching the eye at the Brache.

He made the bench five times last term, with a debut coming during the last match of the campaign at QPR, as a late substitute for James Bree.

This season, Pereira has been been on the bench in the league four times, also coming on in the Carabao Cup first round exit to Stevenage.

He impressed greatly in the development squad’s 3-2 win over Stevenage in the week though, setting up goals for TQ Addy and Tyrelle Newton, going close himself as well.

Awarded a new contract last month, Jones knows the former Watford and Atlanta United player is closing in on featuring for the first team, even though there is a huge difference between development football and the Championship.

He said: “Yes, it is (a gap), but he can only do well in the opportunities he’s been given and he’s really, really pushing, he’s really, really pushing to do well.

“Sooner or later he’ll get an opportunity and then it will up to him to take it, as we believe in him, we’ve given him a new contract, we believe he is a talented individual, it’s just showing it in certain games.