Luton chief insists 'we've found ourselves again' after Town hammer Hornets

Hatters boss wants players to replicate derby day display against Sunderland

Hatters chief Rob Edwards believes Luton showed the first signs that they have finally rediscovered themselves as a team after what was a barnstorming performance during their 3-0 victory over bitter rivals Watford on Saturday.

Having gone into the game on the back of just two wins from their opening nine matches, and looking a shadow of the kind of side who gave so many Premier League teams a fright, plus had been a force to be reckoned with when last in the Championship, the pressure was starting to be ramped up after a desperately poor outing at Sheffield United in their last fixture.

With the Hornets in town, it was time to deliver, and Town did just that, in spades, as they were on it from the first whistle, their opponents clearly not heeding the warnings that had come from manager Tom Cleverley in his post match press conference. Prior to the game, Edwards himself had highlighted the importance of winning battles during the course of the 90 minutes, demanding his players show how much the fixture meant to them, and boy did they do that, Watford not really knowing what had hit them from minutes one to 90.

Carlton Morris rises highest to head Luton into a 2-0 lead against Watford on Saturday - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

By the end of the contest, the stats showed just how much more the Hatters were ‘up for it’, winning 23 tackles to the visitors’ paltry tally of nine, plus 23 aerial battles, Watford managing to come out on top in a mere 15. It was roared on by a Luton crowd who were finally getting to see the kind of display they had been praying for, in what was without doubt their biggest game of the season.

Speaking afterwards, Edwards, who denied getting any extra enjoyment due to his briefest of brief spells as Watford manager before taking over at Luton, was asked if the result would be a turning point this term. He said: “We hope it is. It needs to be, I know that. That’s us, we’ve found ourselves again I think, but that’s one game, so the challenge to the boys is to go again.

“Today was about winning the game of football. We’ve had a difficult period, I didn't like our last performance, today was about responding in a derby game and by the way I recognise how important it is to everybody, but the game is certainly not anything about me and Richie (Kyle, assistant) or anything like that. That moment when we joined there (Watford), I was incredibly proud. It’s obviously a big, big football club that didn’t work out, that time’s done, and I’m here now and have moved on.”

Town get another chance to show they have turned a corner on Wednesday evening when they are back on home soil to host a Sunderland team who are flying at the moment, sitting top of the table following a 1-0 win at Hull City yesterday. Although Luton could have up to 10 first teamers out, with Tom Holmes, Reece Burke, Tahith Chong and Tom Krauß all forced off at the weekend, Amari’i Bell, Mads Andersen, Reuell Walters and Teden Mengi sidelined, with Liam Walsh suspended, Edwards wants whoever gets the nod to show the same heart that was present against their biggest rivals.

Discussing the challenge being to now repeat that kind of showing, he added: “That’s exactly what I said to the players, you could have done my speech for me in there afterwards, so that’s exactly what we said. Whoever goes out there, that’s the level, that’s the intensity we’ve got to play at. The one thing we know is our supporters are intelligent, they know they’ll be challenges, they’ll get the message. I don't then want to make excuses, whoever goes out there has got to try and replicate that. It will be difficult at times as we might have to put a square peg in a round hole.”