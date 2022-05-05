Luton chief is praying for some 'divine intervention' to heal Town's crippling injury list

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones will be praying for some ‘divine intervention’ to help heal his side’s ever-deepening injury crisis ahead of this weekend’s crunch play-off clash against Reading.

The Hatters, already without a host of first team players going into Monday night’s 7-0 hammering at the hands of Fulham, were hit once more, midfielder Allan Campbell pulling out in the warm-up and then Fred Onyedinma, just back from a hamstring strain, going down again on the half hour and having to come off.

It takes the list of absentees into double figures, with James Shea, Gabe Osho and Glen Rea out for the season, as is on-loan Aston Villa keeper Jed Steer.

Meanwhile, there are doubts over whether James Bree, Luke Berry and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu will feature again, plus now Onyedinma, with Sonny Bradley and Elijah Adebayo absent at Craven Cottage, while Harry Cornick, named on the bench, wasn’t fully fit either.

Although Jordan Clark was one who was fit enough to return for the final 25 minutes, it led Jones to say: “I’ve never seen anything like it.

“There’s big players missing and that’s tough for us to take, but we can’t dwell on that.

"We can’t looked backwards, we have to look forwards and hope we get some divine intervention.

"As I’ll be doing plenty of praying that we get couple back, a couple healing, a lot of freshness and we go from there.”

Top scorer Adebayo who missed the chance to go up against his former club, as he hadn’t recovered from the injury that saw him go leave the field in the final seconds of the 1-1 draw with Blackpool recently.

When asked if he might be available to take on the Royals, Jones added: “It’s his hamstring, we’ll see.

"I’ll just pray, we could do with a bit of Mister Miyagi intervention, but apart from that, we’ve just got to see.

“I’ll be on my knees all week (praying), don’t worry about that, but it’s one of those things.

“It’s tough to take, but realistically, if someone had said to us you’re going to be on 72 points, you’ll be in sixth position, you’ve got a home game against Reading, a home game against anyone to get in the play-offs, we’d have taken that.

“We’re still bang on track.